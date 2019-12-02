Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricket and national selection committee member Mohammad Wasim has said it is unfair to compare current Test captain Azhar Ali and his predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Sarfaraz was recently sacked as Test and Twenty20 captain, and dropped for the tour of Australia due to his poor form with the bat.

However, in the two-Test series against Australia, Azhar accumulated 62 runs at an average of 15.50.

While Wasim admitted that Azhar’s form and shot selection are areas of concern, he insisted that comparing the 34-year-old with Sarfaraz “isn’t appropriate”.

“You can’t compare Azhar with Sarfaraz. Azhar’s poor form is obviously a concern for us and his shot selection is a sign of concern. But comparing the two isn’t appropriate,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...