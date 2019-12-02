Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer and national selection committee member Mohammad Wasim believes it is too early to judge whether Misbah-ul-Haq should be sacked as head coach.

Misbah, who is also the chief selector, was given the dual role in September.

Under his guidance, Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in an ODI series in Karachi, lost 3-0 to Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 series in Lahore and were beaten 2-0 by Australia in a Twenty20 series.

They were also whitewashed 2-0 by Australia in the Test series that followed.

Despite this, Wasim feels Misbah must be given more time as head coach.

“We can’t judge on the basis of one series. We must give time to youngsters,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Geo News. “The team is inexperienced, but it’s a fact that we didn’t have many options. We don’t have a queue of fast bowlers.

“We had to go back to seniors or try new players so we opted to try youngsters. They’ll get proper chances because they’re our future.”

