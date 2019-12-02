Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Jalaluddin has slammed the national team for their performance in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

He noted that the bowlers were “not effective” and added that the batsmen looked “clueless”.

Pakistan lost the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and five runs and are currently following on in the second Test in Adelaide, where they ended day three on 39/3.

“It was expected that our players will be unable to perform in Australia,” Jalaluddin told The News International. “Our bowling was not effective and our batsmen looked completely clueless.”

