Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez admitted that he was really impressed with spinner Yasir Shah’s maiden Test century on the third day of the second Test against Australia.
Yasir struck a career-best 113, which came off 213 balls and included 13 boundaries.
Yasir Shah brings up his maiden Test 100, just! #OhWhatAFeeling@toyota_aus | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/VitU3A2pWm
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 1, 2019
Hafeez took to Twitter to praise Yasir for his special achievement.
Congratulations @Shah64Y 💯 in test 😍 Wow pic.twitter.com/VUXZ3WQyUR
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 1, 2019
“Congratulations Yasir Shah, 100 in Test [cricket]. Wow,” Hafeez tweeted.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which two Pakistan players have impressed him