Hafeez names the one Pakistan player who has really impressed him

Posted on by
Mohammad Hafeez admits he was very impressed with Yasir Shah's maiden Test century Pakistan cricket

Mohammad Hafeez: “Congratulations Yasir Shah, 100 in Test [cricket]. Wow”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez admitted that he was really impressed with spinner Yasir Shah’s maiden Test century on the third day of the second Test against Australia.

Yasir struck a career-best 113, which came off 213 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Hafeez took to Twitter to praise Yasir for his special achievement.

“Congratulations Yasir Shah, 100 in Test [cricket]. Wow,” Hafeez tweeted.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which two Pakistan players have impressed him

Leave a Reply