Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez admitted that he was really impressed with spinner Yasir Shah’s maiden Test century on the third day of the second Test against Australia.

Yasir struck a career-best 113, which came off 213 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Hafeez took to Twitter to praise Yasir for his special achievement.

“Congratulations Yasir Shah, 100 in Test [cricket]. Wow,” Hafeez tweeted.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which two Pakistan players have impressed him

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...