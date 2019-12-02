Jalaluddin reveals which two Pakistan bowlers are ‘talented’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Jalaluddin believes that the young pace duo of Naseem Shah and Muhammad Musa are very “talented”.

Naseem, 16, made his debut in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane and dismissed David Warner for 154.

Musa, 19, made his Test debut in the ongoing second Test in Adelaide, where he went wicketless in Australia’s first innings and conceded 114 runs off the 20 overs he bowled.

While Jalaluddin feels that Naseem and Musa are talented, he pointed out that they are still very inexperienced.

“Young bowlers like Naseem Shah and Musa Khan are talented but inexperienced. They needed some grooming before facing a strong side like Australia,” he told The News International.

