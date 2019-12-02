Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon took five wickets to lead his side to a convincing innings and 48-run win over Pakistan on the fourth day of the second Test in Adelaide.

Australia’s victory also saw them whitewash Pakistan 2-0 after they won the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and five runs.

Starting off the day on 39/3, Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq converted their 19-run partnership into a 103-run stand, during which Masood surpassed his fifty, before he was caught by Mitchell Starc at mid-off off the bowling of Nathan Lyon for 68, which came off 127 balls and included eight boundaries and a six.

Shafiq went on to score 57, which came off 112 deliveries and included five boundaries, before he was caught by David Warner at leg slip off the bowling of Lyon.

Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed managed to add 47 runs to the score before Iftikhar became Lyon’s third victim after scoring 27.

Lyon then took out Yasir Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi in quick succession to complete his five-wicket haul.

Rizwan went on to score 45 before he was clean bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan ended up being bowled out for 239 when Mohammad Abbas was run out by Pat Cummins for one run.

Lyon was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Hazlewood snapped up three and Starc claimed one.

Warner was named Man of the Match for his career-best knock of 335 not out.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...