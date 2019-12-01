Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah stole the spotlight on the third day in Adelaide with his career-best knock of 113, but despite his valiant effort, Australia continued to remain in complete control.

Starting off the day on 96/6, Yasir and Babar Azam converted their seven-run partnership into a 105-run stand before Azam was caught behind off the bowling of Mitchell Starc three agonising runs short of his hundred.

Azam’s knock of 97 came off 132 balls and included 11 boundaries.

Shaheen Shah Afridi fell the very next ball as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Starc for a golden duck.

Yasir and Mohammad Abbas added 87 runs to the score, during which Yasir registered his century, before Abbas was caught by David Warner at gully off the bowling of Pat Cummins for 29.

Pakistan ended up being bowled out for 302, which gave Australia a 287-run lead, when Yasir was dismissed by Cummins for 113, which came off 213 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Starc was the pick of the bowlers with six wickets, while Cummins snapped up three and Josh Hazlewood chipped in with one.

Opting to enforce the follow-on, Pakistan were dealt a big blow in the fourth over as Imam-ul-Haq was trapped lbw off the bowling of Hazlewood for a duck.

Captain Azhar Ali only made nine runs before he was brilliantly caught by Steve Smith at second slip off the bowling of Starc.

Hazlewood then got the big wicket of Babar Azam, who was caught behind for eight runs.

Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq managed to forge an unbeaten 19-run partnership before rain brought play to an end of the day.

Masood finished on 14, which came off 55 balls and included two boundaries, while Shafiq remained undefeated on eight, which came off 17 deliveries and included a boundary.

Hazlewood was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Starc claimed one.

Pakistan ended day three on 39/3 and will continue batting on Monday at 13:30 local time or 03:00 GMT.

