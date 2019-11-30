Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

David Warner made history on the second day with his career-best knock of 335 not out before Mitchell Starc carved through Pakistan with a four-wicket haul.

Starting off the day on 302/1, Warner and Marnus Labuschagne converted their 294-run partnership into a 361-run stand before Labuschagne was clean bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi for 162, which came off 238 balls and included 22 boundaries.

Warner and Steve Smith kept the runs flowing with a 121-run partnership, during which Warner surpassed the 250-run mark, before Smith was caught behind off the bowling of Afridi for 36.

However, Smith made history during his innings as he became the fastest batsman to accumulate 7,000 Test runs.

Warner and Matthew Wade added 99 runs to the score, during which Warner registered his triple century, before Australia declared on 589/3.

For the first time EVER at the Adelaide Oval, 300 for Dave Warner! @Domaincomau | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/zjsrP37q9o — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2019

Warner, who was dismissed by Muhammad Musa for 226, but given a reprieve after the debutant bowled a no-ball, finished on 335, which came off 418 balls and included 39 boundaries and a six.

The 33-year-old became just the seventh Australian to score a triple hundred in Test cricket.

His knock was also the highest at the Adelaide Oval, surpassing the legendary Sir Don Bradman’s unbeaten 299 against South Africa back in 1932.

It was also the second-highest by an Australian batsman after Matthew Hayden’s 380.

Wade, meanwhile, remained undefeated on a 40-ball 38, which included three boundaries and a six.

Afridi took all three wickets Australia lost during their innings.

Trailing by 589 runs, Pakistan were dealt an early blow as opener Imam-ul-Haq was sent packing by Mitchell Starc for two runs.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali only made nine runs before he was caught by Smith at second slip off the bowling of Pat Cummins.

Shan Masood mustered 19 runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.

Asad Shafiq was the next to go as he was caught behind off the bowling of Starc for nine runs.

Starc then removed Iftikhar Ahmed for 10 runs before Mohammad Rizwan suffered the same fate three balls later.

Babar Azam and Yasir Shah managed to put together an unbeaten seven-run partnership before stumps was called.

Azam finished on 43, which came off 67 balls and included six boundaries, while Yasir remained undefeated on four.

Starc was the most successful bowler with four wickets, while Cummins and Hazlewood claimed one wicket each.

Pakistan ended day two on 96/6 and will continue batting on Sunday at 13:30 local time or 03:00 GMT.

