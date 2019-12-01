Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari has revealed that he aims to “give match-winning performances” every time he represents his country.

Shinwari, who is a regular member in Pakistan’s limited overs squads, noted that he tries to bowl aggressively every time.

However, he admitted that “when you’re bowling aggressively then there is always a chance that you could be smashed as well”.

Nonetheless, Shinwari gives it his all when he has the ball in his hand and tries to lead his side to victory.

“I do not get satisfied with bowling figures of like four overs, 24 runs, two wickets. I want to give match-winning performances. I try to give my 100 percent in every match, be it for Pakistan or franchise,” Shinwari was quoted as saying by Geo News.

ALSO CHECK OUT: What bold message has Usman Khan Shinwari sent to the Pakistan selectors?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...