After scoring a career-best 113 on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide, Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan believes that spinner Yasir Shah could score another century in the second innings.

Yasir’s 113, which was the highlight of the day, came off 213 balls and included 13 boundaries.

With Australia enforcing the follow on after Yasir’s valiant innings, Pakistan lost three quick wickets and found themselves reeling at 39/3 at stumps.

However, Junaid is backing Yasir to get another triple-figure score on the fourth day.

“Congratulations Yasir Shah (soora) on you maiden Test hundred. Come on soora you have another inning remaining. Soora Nor khu puya ye kana,” Junaid said on Twitter.

