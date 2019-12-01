Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Usman Khan Shinwari has revealed that he deserves some credit for spinner Yasir Shah’s breathtaking maiden Test century.

Yasir struck a sensational 113 on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide, which came off 213 balls and included 13 boundaries.

Shinwari noted that he had challenged Yasir to stay at the crease for a long time against the formidable Australia bowling attack.

“It happened during one of our Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches against Balochistan in Quetta,” Shinwari, who plays for Khyber Pakhtunkhua, was quoted as saying by Geo News. “Yasir was aiming to play a longer innings when I went to him and said that I will accept you as a batsman only when you will be able to stay at the crease in Australia, where you will face bowlers at speed of 150. I am happy that today he has done it.”

