Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that batsman Babar Azam has “shown the world his class and pedigree” in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Azam scored a superb 104 in the first Test in Brisbane and scored 97 in the first innings of the second Test in Adelaide.

Given Azam’s success in Australia, Afridi noted that the other batsmen “can learn so much from him”.

Babar Azam has shown the world his class and pedigree, was mere 3 runs away from a special feat of back to back 100s in Australia. Pakistan batsmen can learn so much from him especially his ability of keeping things simple and above all his hard work and determination 1/2 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 1, 2019

“Babar Azam has shown the world his class and pedigree, was [a] mere three runs away from a special feat of back to back 100s in Australia. Pakistan batsmen can learn so much from him especially his ability of keeping things simple and above all his hard work and determination,” Afridi said on Twitter.

