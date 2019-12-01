Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir praised spinner Yasir Shah for his “fighting” knock of 113 on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Yasir’s entertaining innings, which was his maiden Test century, came off 213 balls and included 13 boundaries.

“Well played Yasir Shah, excellent fighting innings,” Tanvir said on Twitter.

Australia enforced the follow on after Yasir’s valiant innings and took three quick wickets, which left Pakistan reeling at 39/3 at stumps.

