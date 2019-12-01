Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has revealed that he plans to tell Shane Warne about his maiden Test century as the legendary Australia leg-spinner “only talks to me about bowling”.

Yasir’s comments come after he scored a carer-best 113 on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

The 33-year-old revealed that he has yet to talk to Warne, who was his idol as a child, about his century, which is something Warne never accomplished during his illustrious career.

Warne’s highest Test score was 99.

“I haven’t spoken to him [Warne] about it [the Test hundred],” Yasir was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “I’m always in touch with Shane Warne. We communicate over phone messages too. And he only talks to me about bowling.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...