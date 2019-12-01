Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has revealed that he plans to tell Shane Warne about his maiden Test century as the legendary Australia leg-spinner “only talks to me about bowling”.
Yasir’s comments come after he scored a carer-best 113 on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.
The 33-year-old revealed that he has yet to talk to Warne, who was his idol as a child, about his century, which is something Warne never accomplished during his illustrious career.
Warne’s highest Test score was 99.
“I haven’t spoken to him [Warne] about it [the Test hundred],” Yasir was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “I’m always in touch with Shane Warne. We communicate over phone messages too. And he only talks to me about bowling.”