Australia limited overs captain Aaron Finch has admitted that former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal and legendary Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan were the two bowlers he found most difficult to bat against.

Ajmal is widely regarded as one of the best spinners Pakistan has ever produced.

As for Muralitharan, he is the most successful bowler in Test and ODI history as he took 800 and 534 wickets respectively.

When a fan asked him who the toughest bowler he had faced was, Finch replied: “Ajmal and Murali.”

