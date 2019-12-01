‘Wonderful knock under pressure’ – Which former Pakistan captain lauded Yasir Shah?

Posted on by
Rashid Latif praised Yasir Shah for his hundred on the 3rd day of the 2nd Test against Australia Pakistan cricket

Rashid Latif on Yasir Shah: “Wonderful knock under pressure”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has lauded spinner Yasir Shah for his career-best knock of 113 on the third day of the second Test against Australia.

Yasir’s innings, which was his maiden Test hundred, came off 213 balls and included 13 boundaries.

“Yasir playing as [a] batsman, wonderful knock under pressure,” Latif said on Twitter

Australia enforced the follow on after Yasir’s valiant innings and took three quick wickets, which left Pakistan reeling at 39/3 at stumps.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Pakistan legend has praised Yasir Shah for his “wonderful performance and resilience”?

Leave a Reply