Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has lauded spinner Yasir Shah for his career-best knock of 113 on the third day of the second Test against Australia.

Yasir’s innings, which was his maiden Test hundred, came off 213 balls and included 13 boundaries.

I told you @DrNaumanNiaz Yasir playing as batsman #AUSvPAK wonderful knock under pressure 👏 — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 1, 2019

“Yasir playing as [a] batsman, wonderful knock under pressure,” Latif said on Twitter.

Australia enforced the follow on after Yasir’s valiant innings and took three quick wickets, which left Pakistan reeling at 39/3 at stumps.

