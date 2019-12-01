Ramiz Raja takes a shot at Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has taken a shot at head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq over the “weak team selection” for the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Ramiz noted that Pakistan opted for a young and inexperienced pace attack, but the move has backfired majorly as they don’t “have any idea where to bowl” to the Australian batsmen.

Pakistan lost the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and five runs, while they are in dire straits in the second Test in Adelaide as they ended day two on 96/6 after Australia declared on 589/3.

David Warner led the way for the Baggy Greens as he scored a career-best 335 not out, while Marnus Labuschagne made 162.

“First of all, such a weak team selection was already a threat to Pakistan in Australian conditions. You can’t handle [the] Australian batsmen, especially in their home conditions with a young pace attack. They didn’t have any idea where to bowl to them,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

ALSO CHECK OUT: How long will Pakistan keep making excuses – Which former captain has slammed the national team?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...