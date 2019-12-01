Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has lashed out at the national team, saying people are sick and tired of the constant excuses made for the players’ lacklustre performances.

Ramiz’s comments come after Pakistan were tormented by Australia on the second day of the second Test in Adelaide.

Australia declared on 589/3, with David Warner scoring a career-best 335 not out and Marnus Labuschagne making 162.

In response, Pakistan were left reeling at 96/6. However, Babar Azam, who was the only batsman to put up a fight, remained undefeated on 43 at stumps.

“How long will they keep on making excuses? You should move on from just the learning phase. The cricket fans and former cricketers are tired of listening to such excuses,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

