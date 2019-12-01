Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja is extremely frustrated and disappointed with the performance of spinner Yasir Shah.

Yasir took four wickets in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane, but conceded 205 runs in the process.

In fact, Yasir became the first player in Test history to concede more than 200 runs or more in an innings on three separate occasions.

The 205 runs Yasir conceded was also the most by a bowler at the Gabba in Test history.

In the ongoing second Test in Adelaide, Yasir went wicketless as Australia declared on 589/3.

David Warner led the way for the Baggy Greens as he scored a career-best 335 not out, while Marnus Labuschagne made 162.

The 33-year-old conceded 197 runs off 32 overs at an economy rate of 6.15.

“You need flight while bowling in Australia, it gives you more strength rather than pitching the ball hard. He needs to understand that this is not UAE,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

