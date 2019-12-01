Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that batsman Babar Azam “looked a class above anybody [in the Pakistan team] with the bat” on the second day of the second Test against Australia.

Azam was the only Pakistan batsman to put up a fight as he struck an unbeaten 43, which came off 67 deliveries and included six boundaries.

Other than Azam, Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed were the only other batsmen to reach double figures as Pakistan ended the second day on 96/6.

“Babar Azam’s looked a class above anybody [in the Pakistan team] with the bat today and they have batted poorly. That happens often after you have been in the field for 130 to 140 odd overs and you have tired legs,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

