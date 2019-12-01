Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the Pakistan batsmen got themselves out on the second day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Australia declared on 589/3, with David Warner scoring a career-best 335 not out, while Marnus Labuschagne made 162.

In response, Pakistan ended the day in dire straits at 96/6.

Babar Azam was the only batsman to put up a fight as he remained unbeaten on 43 at stumps.

Despite this, Inzamam noted that the Pakistan batsmen gifted their wickets to Australia.

Inzamam "I wouldnt say that it was the Australian bowlers who got our batsmen out, or they bowled outstandingly well. It was simply poor shot selection where they played at balls that were going wide of the batsmen" #AUSvPAKُ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 30, 2019

“I wouldn’t say that it was the Australian bowlers who got our batsmen out, or they bowled outstandingly well. It was simply poor shot selection where they played at balls that were going wide of the batsmen,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

