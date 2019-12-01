Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur believes that batsman Babar Azam is capable of scoring a hundred on the third day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Azam ended day two unbeaten on 43, which came off 67 deliveries and included six boundaries.

However, in order for Azam to score his second consecutive Test hundred after his brilliant 104 in the first Test in Brisbane, Arthur pointed out that Yasir Shah and Mohammad Abbas will have to stick around with Azam at the crease.

“Babar Azam is a class act. He could go on tomorrow provided we get ‘Ricky Ponting’ Yasir Shah to stay with him for a little bit, and if Mohammad Abbas can hang around, Babar can get a hundred,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“You watch Babar and how he is transferring his weight or you look at the positions he is making, it’s positive, it’s decisive and it’s solid and they don’t look like breaching his defence either.”

