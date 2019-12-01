Why is Mickey Arthur disappointed with Pakistan captain Azhar Ali?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur admitted he was very disappointed with the way in which captain Azhar Ali got out on the second day of the second Test against Australia.

Azhar only made nine runs before he edged a delivery from Australia seamer Pat Cummins to Steve Smith at second slip.

Arthur noted that Azhar’s lack of foot movement led to him getting out.

“Not something you expect from a solid top-order batsman [Azhar] – his foot hasn’t gone anywhere, and it’s a bit reminiscent of the second innings at the Gabba,” Arthur was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

