Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has noted that unless the national team puts up a fight, he believes the ongoing second Test will be over on the third day.

Arthur’s comments come after Pakistan ended the second day on Saturday at 96/6 after Australia declared on 589/3.

David Warner led the way for the Baggy Greens as he struck a career-best 335 not out, which came off 418 balls and included 39 boundaries and a six.

With Pakistan staring down the barrel of another massive loss, Arthur hopes the team will show some “passion”, “desire” and “hunger” to “salvage some pride”.

“I just hope Pakistan tomorrow, come out fighting, I hope they come out tomorrow and show a passion, they show a desire and hunger to try and salvage some pride out of this tour because if they don’t, I feel that this Test match could be finished tomorrow,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

