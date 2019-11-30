Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Ramiz Raja believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi and batsman Babar Azam “restored some pride” for Pakistan in the ongoing second Test against Australia.

Afridi took all three wickets Australia lost in the first innings before they declared on 589/3.

Opening batsman David Warner starred for the Baggy Greens as he scored a career-best 335 not out, which came off 418 balls and included 39 boundaries and a six.

As for Azam, he was the only Pakistan batsman to put up a fight on the second day on Saturday as he struck an unbeaten 43, which came off 67 deliveries and included six boundaries.

Other than Azam, Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed were the only other batsmen to reach double figures as Pakistan ended the second day on 96/6.

“After the fight the batsman showed in the Brisbane Test, I expected them to show heart and fight in the last forty minutes against the pink ball,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “Apart from Babar Azam, there was no footwork from anyone and they gifted their wickets to [the] Australia bowlers.

“Shaheen Afridi with the ball and Babar Azam with the bat restored some pride, otherwise this team looked hopeless without them.”

