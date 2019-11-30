Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has lambasted the national team, saying the players shouldn’t travel to Australia if they can’t win Test matches.

Ramiz’s criticism came after the second day of the second Test in Adelaide, where Pakistan found themselves reeling at 96/6 after Australia declared on 589/3.

David Warner led the way for the Baggy Greens as he struck a career-best 335 not out, which came off 418 balls and included 39 boundaries and a six.

“I am heartbroken and tired of backing this team. If you don’t have the players that can win Test matches, then don’t travel to Australia and reschedule the series,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk. “Ian Chappell was right in saying that Pakistan don’t compete in Australia and it turns out to be a big mismatch.

“Pakistan has a reputation and they have produced great players in the past who have performed in Australia. However, even the Australia fans today were not that happy with David Warner’s triple century and abused Pakistan for not competing.”

