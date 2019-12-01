Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq admitted he was worried ahead of the World Cup final in 1992, but revealed that captain Imran Khan, who is the country’s current Prime Minister, gave him some advice to calm him down.

Inzamam recalled that he was scared about the fact that so many people had turned up to watch Pakistan take on England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sensing Inzamam was concerned, Imran told him “if you start fearing defeat you’ll fail”.

“In the 1992 World Cup final this was the first time I’d seen so many people in a stadium. Imran Khan realised I looked worried and said, if you start fearing defeat you’ll fail, if you worry about how you’ll perform in front of all these people then you’ll fail also,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan ended up winning the match by 22 runs to win their first and only World Cup to date.

