Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has revealed that ex-skipper and the country’s current Prime Minister Imran Khan hated to see anyone sitting when the national team were practicing.

Inzamam noted that there were benches at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, but Imran was less than impressed when players would sit on them during training sessions, which used to last between two to three hours.

“Let me tell you something interesting about Prime Minister Imran Khan. There used to be benches at the Gaddafi Stadium when we were practicing. Our practice used to be two to three hours long but during that time Imran would not want to see any player sitting on those benches,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Imran is widely regarded as one of the best captains Pakistan ever produced as under his leadership, the national team won the World Cup in 1992.

Since then, Pakistan have never been able to win the World Cup.

