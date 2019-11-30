Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas blamed the pitch for the national team’s woeful performance on the opening day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Abbas, who conceded 56 runs off 19 overs, noted that he didn’t get any help from the wicket.

Pakistan only took one wicket the entire day, which was provided by left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi when he had Australia opener Joe Burns caught behind for four runs in the fourth over.

After that, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne completely dominated as they punished the Pakistan bowling attack.

Warner went on to score an unbeaten 166, while Labuschagne remained undefeated on 126.

Overall, Australia ended the day on 302/1 off 73 overs.

“This was a tough day. In your own conditions, you are aware where and how to bowl. After coming to Australia, I had practiced a lot but the wicket did not help. I tried to do my best but they were confident and played me well,” Abbas was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“We could not do what we wanted but it’s part of the game. Sometimes batsmen are on top and sometimes bowlers are. God willing, we will do better tomorrow morning.”

