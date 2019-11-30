Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas has admitted that he was “not at all happy” with his performance on the first day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Abbas conceded 56 runs off 19 overs, but bowled six maidens.

Pakistan only took one wicket the entire day, which was provided by left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi when he had Australia opener Joe Burns caught behind for four runs in the fourth over.

After that, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne completely dominated as they punished the Pakistan bowling attack.

Warner went on to score an unbeaten 166, while Labuschagne remained undefeated on 126.

Overall, Australia ended the day on 302/1 off 73 overs.

Abbas admitted that he was disappointed to go wicketless on the first day, but added that he is playing in his first Test match after 10 months.

“I am not at all happy with my own performance because I am obviously considered the main bowler,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News. “But of course, when you play Test cricket after 10 months, it takes time to get back into rhythm. The match, however, has not ended yet. We will try and come back strong tomorrow.