What criticism did David Warner give to Pakistan’s bowlers?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia opener David Warner has admitted that Pakistan’s bowlers “bowled a fraction too short” on the first day of the second Test in Adelaide.

Warner took full advantage of this as he scored an unbeaten 166, which came off 228 balls and included 19 boundaries.

David Warner "they probably bowled a fraction too short & didn't make us play straight down the ground. With the pink ball when nothing is happening then you have to dry up the field a little bit & try to get us to play straight, but we were able to score freely" #AUSvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 29, 2019

“They probably bowled a fraction too short and didn’t make us play straight down the ground. With the pink ball, when nothing is happening then you have to dry up the field a little bit and try to get us to play straight, but we were able to score freely,” Warner was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

In addition to Warner’s 166, Pakistan were also tormented by Marnus Labuschagne, who made 126 not out, which came off 205 deliveries and included 17 boundaries.

Overall, Australia ended day one on 302/1.

ALSO CHECK OUT: David Warner reveals which Pakistan bowler bowls “lightning quick”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...