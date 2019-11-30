Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sarfaraz Ahmed has openly admitted that captaining Pakistan in all three formats for a few years “drained me mentally”.

Sarfaraz’s comments come after he was sacked as Test and Twenty20 captain, and dropped from the national team for their ongoing tour of Australia.

Sarfaraz noted that he will now focus on performing well in domestic cricket, where he is captaining Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In fact, the 32-year-old made his first hundred in red-ball cricket in five years after scoring 131 in Sindh’s match against Southern Punjab in Karachi.

Sarfaraz’s knock came off 174 balls and included 13 boundaries.

His last red-ball century came against New Zealand in Dubai in 2014.

“I prepared mentally after being dropped. I have received suggestions from former cricketers to concentrate on domestic cricket and perform for the team. After playing a lot of international cricket as a captain with a lot of pressure, playing domestic cricket will help to find ourselves. I played [the] World Cup and captained my team in all three formats for quite a few years, which drained me mentally,” Sarfaraz said on legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s YouTube channel as quoted by cricketaddictor.com.

