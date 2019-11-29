Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sarfaraz Ahmed has admitted that he “had an idea” he would be sacked as Pakistan’s captain.

Sarfaraz was sacked as Pakistan’s Test and Twenty20 captain prior to the ongoing tour of Australia, and was also dropped from the national team.

However, since Sarfaraz had an idea he would be stripped of the captaincy, he noted that he was “mentally prepared when it actually happened”.

“To be honest, I already had an idea that I was going to be sacked so I was mentally prepared when it actually happened,” Sarfaraz, who is currently captaining Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, said on legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s YouTube channel as quoted by Geo Super.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Sarfaraz Ahmed thinks he deserves to be back in the Pakistan team?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...