Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has revealed that he wants to “forget about the international team for some time and concentrate on domestic cricket”.

Sarfaraz was recently sacked as Pakistan’s Test and Twenty20 captain, and dropped for the ongoing tour of Australia.

He is currently captaining Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s first-class competition.

In fact, the 32-year-old made his first hundred in red-ball cricket in five years after scoring 131 in Sindh’s match against Southern Punjab in Karachi.

Sarfaraz’s knock came off 174 balls and included 13 boundaries.

His last red-ball century came against New Zealand in Dubai in 2014.

“I just want to forget about the international team for some time and concentrate on domestic cricket,” Sarfaraz said on legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s YouTube channel as quoted by cricketaddictor.com. “I want to improve myself and my game.

“After preparing myself to all the challenges, if [the] Pakistan board gives me a chance, then I will be ready to play again for the country. The quality of domestic cricket [has] improved a lot.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...