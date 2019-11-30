Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has said that he looks to legendary cricketer Younis Khan for inspiration.

Younis holds the record of being the only Pakistan player to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

Umar, who last played for Pakistan during the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in Lahore, made the comment about Younis while wishing him happy birthday on Twitter.

Happy Birthday to @YounusK75 bhai. I debut in ur captaincy n my 1st ODI 100 also in ur captaincy with our partnership. I always look to u for inspiration may Allah bless u loads bhai ameen 🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/avSHM76gZ0 — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) November 29, 2019

“Happy Birthday to Younis Khan. I debuted in your captaincy and my 1st ODI 100 [was] also in your captaincy with our partnership. I always look to you for inspiration, may Allah bless you loads bhai ameen,” Akmal said.

