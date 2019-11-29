Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

David Warner scored an unbeaten 166 and Marnus Labuschagne struck 126 not out as Australia punished Pakistan on the opening day of the second Test in Adelaide.

Electing to bat first, Australia lost opener Joe Burns early on as he was caught behind off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi for four runs.

Warner and Labuschagne made up for the loss of Burns with a mammoth 294-run partnership, which is the highest second-wicket partnership for Australia against Pakistan in Test history.

Warner surpassed the 150-run mark during the stand, while Labuschagne registered his second Test century.

Pakistan did everything in their power to break the partnership, but were unable to.

Ultimately, Warner finished on 166, which came off 228 balls and included 19 boundaries, while Labuschagne remained undefeated on 126, which came off 205 deliveries and included 17 boundaries.

Afridi was the only bowler to take a wicket.

Australia ended day one on 302/1 and will continue batting on Saturday at 13:30 local time or 03:00 GMT.

