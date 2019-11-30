Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt heaped praise on Australia opener David Warner, lauding him for his fitness concentration and commitment.

Salman’s comments come after Warner struck a career-best 335 not out on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan in Adelaide.

For the first time EVER at the Adelaide Oval, 300 for Dave Warner! @Domaincomau | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/zjsrP37q9o — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2019

Warner’s knock came off 418 balls and included 39 boundaries and a six.

The 33-year-old became just the seventh Australian to score a triple hundred in Test cricket.

His knock was also the highest at the Adelaide Oval, surpassing the legendary Sir Don Bradman’s unbeaten 299 against South Africa back in 1932.

It was also the second-highest by an Australian batsman after Matthew Hayden’s 380.

What a knock @davidwarner31 👏👏👏. What fitness what concentration. Great commitment . — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) November 30, 2019

“What a knock David Warner. What fitness, what concentration. Great commitment,” Salman said on Twitter.

