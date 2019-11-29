WATCH: Pakistan’s fielding blunders on the first day of the second Test

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan had a torrid time in the field on the opening day of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

First, there was some poor fielding by Shaheen Shah Afridi and lazy backing up by Yasir Shah and Shan Masood.

Australia opener David Warner, who ended the day unbeaten on 166, clipped a delivery from pace bowler Mohammad Abbas down to fine leg and pushed to get two runs, which took him to 49 runs.

However, when Afridi threw the ball back, neither Yasir nor Masood were in position to back it up.

To add insult to injury, the ball went for four, which meant Warner scored six runs and brought up his half-century.

Afridi was the culprit on the next two slip-ups as he lost sight of the ball when it was coming to him at the boundary.

In the next blooper, Afridi kicked the ball over the rope for four when chasing after it.

All in all, it was a day to forget for Pakistan, especially as Australia ended the day on 302/1.

In addition to Warner’s unbeaten 166, Marnus Labuschagne struck a superb 126 not out.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...