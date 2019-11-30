Arthur reveals which Pakistan bowler was ‘disappointing’ on the first day in Adelaide

Mickey Arthur: “Yasir Shah was disappointing, his plans were wrong, bowling at Warner’s pads with men back. He never applied any pressure and took LBW and bowled out of the equation”

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has admitted that spinner Yasir Shah was very “disappointing” on the first day of the second Test against Australia.

Yasir endured a torrid time with the ball as he conceded 87 runs off 14 overs, which gave him an economy rate of 6.21.

Arthur noted that Yasir’s “plans were wrong” and that he “never applied any pressure”.

“Yasir Shah was disappointing, his plans were wrong, bowling at Warner’s pads with men back. He never applied any pressure and took LBW and bowled out of the equation. It was just so disjointed,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

