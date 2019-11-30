David Warner reveals which Pakistan bowler bowls ‘lightning quick’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia opener David Warner has admitted that Pakistan pace bowler Muhammad Musa bowled “lightning quick” on the first day of the second Test in Adelaide.

Musa, who made his Test debut in the match, failed to take any wickets and conceded 71 runs off the 13 overs he bowled.

While Warner was impressed with the 19-year-old’s pace, he hinted that it began to drop later on.

“Musa bowled lightning quick like in the T20I but you know that when young kids are playing their first Test, if you can get them into their 2nd or 3rd spell then their pace will drop, they’ll start bowling shorter and they will lose a bit of their rhythm,” Warner was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Warner dominated on the opening day as he scored an unbeaten 166, while Marnus Labuschagne struck 126 not out. Overall, Australia ended the first day on 302/1.

