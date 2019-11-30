Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Debutant Daryl Mitchell scored a superb 73 before New Zealand took two quick wickets to leave England in trouble on the second day of the second Test in Hamilton.

Starting off the day on 173/3, New Zealand only added nine runs to their overnight score before Tom Latham was clean bowled by Stuart Broad for 105, which came off 172 balls and included 16 boundaries.

Henry Nicholls fell shortly after as he was caught by Broad at backward square off the bowling of Sam Curran for 16.

Mitchell and BJ Watling stabilised the innings with a 124-run partnership, during which both batsmen surpassed their half-centuries, before Watling was caught by Rory Burns at gully off the bowling of Broad for 55, which came off 192 deliveries and included seven boundaries.

Mitchell went on to score 73, which came off 159 balls and included eight boundaries and a six, before he was removed by Broad.

With Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner and Neil Wagner falling in quick succession, New Zealand were bowled out for 375.

Broad was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Chris Woakes snapped up three, Curran took two and Jofra Archer chipped in with one.

Trailing by 375 runs, England lost opener Dom Sibley early on as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Southee for four runs.

Joe Denly also made four runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Matt Henry.

Burns and captain Joe Root managed to amass an unbeaten 15-run partnership before stumps was called.

Burns finished on 24, which came off 51 balls and included four boundaries, while Root remained undefeated on six, which came off 29 deliveries and included a boundary.

Southee and Henry claimed one wicket each.

England ended day two on 39/2 and will continue batting on Sunday at 10:30 local time, 21:30 GMT (the previous day).

