Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Only 54.3 overs of play was possible on the opening day of the second Test in Hamilton due to rain, but New Zealand opener Tom Latham shone brightly as he struck an unbeaten 101.

Choosing to bowl first, England got the early breakthrough they were looking for as New Zealand opener Jeet Raval was caught by captain Joe Root at first slip off the bowling of Stuart Broad for five runs.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson fell shortly after as he was caught by Root off the bowling of Chris Woakes for four runs.

Latham and Ross Taylor stabilised the innings with a 116-run partnership, during which both batsmen brought up their half-centuries.

However, not long after doing so, Taylor was caught by Root at first slip off the bowling of Woakes for 53, which came off 100 deliveries and included eight boundaries.

Latham and Henry Nicholls managed to forge an unbeaten 18-run partnership, during which Latham registered his hundred, before rain brought play to an end for the day.

Latham finished on 101, which came off 164 balls and included 15 boundaries, while Nicholls remained undefeated on five, which came off 22 deliveries and included a boundary.

Woakes was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Broad claimed one.

New Zealand ended day one on 173/3 and will continue batting on Saturday at 10:30 local time, 21:30 GMT (the previous day).

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...