Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has credited his father for being his “biggest inspiration, motivation, and support”.

Fawad’s comments come after he scored 211 in Sindh’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab in Karachi, which ended as a draw.

His knock, which came off 309 balls and included 25 boundaries, took him past 12,000 first-class runs as he came into the game with 11,895 runs to his name.

Fawad, who last played international cricket in April 2015, also noted that his father has “never let me become disappointed”.

“My biggest inspiration, motivation, and support is my father. He never let me become disappointed and always gives positive vibes,” Fawad was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

