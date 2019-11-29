Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Muhammad Musa was over the moon to have received his Test cap from legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram, and said that he “will try to fulfil the expectations”.

Musa made his international debut in the third Twenty20 International against Australia, but featured in his first Test match on Friday after being picked for the second Test against the Baggy Greens in Adelaide.

Upon getting his Test cap from Akram, Musa was quoted by Geo News as saying: “I have received my Test cap from a big player. I will try to fulfil the expectations.”

