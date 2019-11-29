Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has advised pace bowler Muhammad Musa to focus on his lengths in the ongoing second Test against Australia.
Musa made his Test debut on Friday and was given his Test cap by Akram.
Pacer @iMusaKhan receives his Test cap from the legendary fast bowler @WasimAkramLive. #AUSvPAKhttps://t.co/C73yoV2Gqh pic.twitter.com/B8QSbldSAT
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 29, 2019
While giving Musa his Test cap, Akram told the 19-year-old, as quoted by Geo News: “On this pitch, length is very important.”
