Australian journalist criticises Pakistan player’s English, Dean Jones fires back at him

Dean Jones fires back at Australian journalist who criticised Pakistan player for his English speaking abilities cricket

Dean Jones: “At least they try Tony… English is their second language and our guys don’t speak Urdu when they are in UAE for matches when being interviewed”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones came to the defence of a Pakistan player who was criticised by an Australian journalist for his English speaking abilities.

Tony Tardio, who works for radio station 3AW, said: “Just heard an interview with a Pakistani fast bowler at the Adelaide Oval on Fox sports and I can say with a fair bit of certainty that I didn’t understand one word.”

Jones was less than impressed with Tardio’s comments, and fired back on Twitter, saying: “At least they try Tony… English is their second language and our guys don’t speak Urdu when they are in UAE for matches when being interviewed.”

It isn’t clear who the Pakistan player was, but this was a class move by Jones!

