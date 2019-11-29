Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones came to the defence of a Pakistan player who was criticised by an Australian journalist for his English speaking abilities.

Tony Tardio, who works for radio station 3AW, said: “Just heard an interview with a Pakistani fast bowler at the Adelaide Oval on Fox sports and I can say with a fair bit of certainty that I didn’t understand one word.”

At least they try Tony… English is their second language and our guys don’t speak Urdu when they are in UAE for matches when being interviewed.. https://t.co/XjBdh9SJKi — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) November 29, 2019

Jones was less than impressed with Tardio’s comments, and fired back on Twitter, saying: “At least they try Tony… English is their second language and our guys don’t speak Urdu when they are in UAE for matches when being interviewed.”

It isn’t clear who the Pakistan player was, but this was a class move by Jones!

