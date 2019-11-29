Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting has revealed that opening batsman David Warner is trying to “eliminate LBW all together” when facing Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Abbas.

Warner made a superb century on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan in Adelaide.

Abbas was dropped for the first Test in Brisbane, which led to Pakistan being heavily criticised.

Abbas, who is currently ranked 13th on the Test bowler rankings, was left out of the playing XI in favour of fellow seamer Imran Khan.

Abbas has enjoyed a superb start to his Test career so far as he has taken 66 wickets in 14 Tests at an average of 18.86.

Furthermore, in October last year, Abbas tormented the Australian batsmen in a two-Test series in the United Arab Emirates as he took 17 wickets at an incredible average of 10.58.

However, in order to ensure he doesn’t get out to Abbas lbw, Ponting noted that Warner’s “toes are outside the line of off”.

“When he sets up, his toes are outside the line of off. What he’s trying to do is eliminate LBW all together,” Ponting was quoted as saying by 7 Cricket on Twitter. “He wants to get as close to the ball as he possibly can early in the innings.”

