Former Australia batsman Tom Moody has noted that “we all want cricket to be played in Pakistan”.

International cricket has slowly begun trickling back into the country, and Moody, who has coached the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), hopes more teams start touring the nation.

“Ultimately, we all want cricket to be played in Pakistan, because in my view Pakistan brings such a rich culture to the game,” he told PakPassion. “I just feel for the people of Pakistan who have been and continue to be so passionate about the game. It’s sad that they are deprived of a chance to see first-hand their team perform against top quality international sides.

“I certainly hope that over time, things will change but sadly due to circumstances that are out of a lot of people’s control, this has been a difficult task to accomplish and manage.”

Pakistan will host their first-ever Test series on home soil in over a decade when Sri Lanka visit for a two-Test series.

The two Tests will be held in Rawalpindi from December 11 to 15 and Karachi from December 19 to 23.

