Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

West Indies captain Jason Holder took three wickets in quick time before his side chased down the 31 runs they needed to crush Afghanistan by nine wickets in Lucknow.

Starting off the day on 109/7, Afghanistan only added two runs to their overnight score before skipper Rashid Khan was caught behind off the bowling of Holder for one run.

Yamin Ahmadzai also scored one run before he was clean bowled by Holder.

Afghanistan ended up being bowled out for 120, which set the West Indies a target of 31 to win, when Afsar Zazai was caught behind off the bowling of Holder for seven runs.

Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall and Roston Chase picked up three wickets apiece.

Chasing 31 to win, the West Indies lost opener Kraigg Brathwaite when they were within touching distance of victory as he was caught behind off the bowling of debutant Amir Hamza for eight runs.

However, that was to be Afghanistan’s only taste of success as John Campbell and Shai Hope mopped up the remaining runs to lead the West Indies to victory.

Campbell finished on 19, which came off 16 balls and included four boundaries, while Hope remained undefeated on six, which came off six deliveries and included a boundary.

Hamza was the only bowler to take a wicket.

Cornwall was named Man of the Match for taking 10 wickets in total, with seven coming in the first innings.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...