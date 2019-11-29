Tom Moody interested in coaching Pakistan in the future?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Tom Moody has revealed that he wouldn’t be interested in coaching Pakistan in the future as he is “fairly well occupied with my various assignments”.

Moody, who possesses excellent coaching credentials, has coached the Multans Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, just like the Pakistan head coach position, Moody noted that he has “no plans to be involved with any PSL sides at the moment”.

“I enjoyed my time with the Multan Sultans but have no plans to be involved with any PSL sides at the moment and I am sure all six sides already have the requisite staff in their ranks,” Moody told PakPassion. “It would obviously have been nice to coach a side like Pakistan but unfortunately, in the cricketing world, I am fairly well occupied with my various assignments.

“To be honest, it would be difficult to step off that sort of a platform and concentrate my skills and energies on just one team as that would have been a significant shift for me.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...